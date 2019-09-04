Arrest made in 1978 cold case

GRESHAM, Ore. (KGW) –Detectives arrested a Gresham, Oregon, man— identified as Donald McQuade—for the 1978 murder of an Anchorage, Alaska teenager.
In January 1978 Shelley Connolly’s body was found at the bottom of a steep embankment south of Anchorage.
Sixteen-year-old Connolly was last seen leaving a popular bar with several men. Despite the efforts of authorities, the case went cold for many years.
In early 2019, forensic DNA analysis identified Donald McQuade as a suspect. He was living in Gresham. Troopers in Alaska asked the Gresham Police Department for assistance.
Gresham detectives tracked McQuade and recovered a couple of his cigarette butts. DNA from those matched DNA from the crime scene.
McQuade’s family deny he was involved.
“We have never noticed that type of behavior ever in Donald McQuade,” said Richard McQuade, Donald’s older brother.
“He’s always lived a very decent life,” he added.
