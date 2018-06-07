Arrest made in 2014 Del Norte County murder case

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – It took investigators over four years to track down an alleged murderer, but police say the case is an example of “doing the job correctly, as opposed to just quickly.”
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said on April 15, 2014, human remains were found along a highway in Klamath, California. An investigation revealed the remains were that of missing person Romeo “Bo” Glaze, a Del Norte County resident.
The death was ruled a homicide and the case has been under investigation ever since.
On June 6, 2018, deputies said they caught the man who they believe murdered Glaze. That man was identified as 35-year-old Michael Clarence Lofton of Del Norte County. He is currently behind bars charged with first-degree murder.
Del Norte County Sheriff Erik Apperson said “Law enforcement personnel and specifically investigators at the DNSO worked tirelessly to develop a case worthy of prosecution by the Del Norte County District Attorney’s Office. As egregious as this matter is, the investigation was an example of doing the job correctly, as opposed to just quickly. Law enforcement often can’t control the tempo of a case. Variables include cooperation of witnesses, sorting out facts from speculation and locating evidence, just to name a few.
“I’m proud of the work that went into this case by all people that dedicated their time to it and I’m grateful to the Del Norte DA’s Office for their willingness to prosecute it. My sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy and my hope is that the healing process can now begin.”