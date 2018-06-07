Van full of show dogs stolen in Redding, California

REDDING, Calif. – A cargo van with more than a dozen show dogs inside was reportedly stolen from a fast food parking lot in Redding, California.
The Redding Police Department said the van was stolen on June 6. It’s described as a white 2018 Dodge ProMaster cargo van with Washington plate BKD2048. The van has a Seattle Seahawks sticker on the back and a number “12” in the rear window.
At the time it was stolen, the air-conditioned van held 14 show dogs. Breeds included rat terriers, yellow labs and Rottweilers. Photos of some of the dogs are available HERE.
RPD is asking the public to be on the lookout for the van. Anyone who knows the location of the van is asked to call 530-225-4200.