Arson suspected in Utah church fire

GEORGE, Utah – (KSL/NBC News) Investigators believe arson is to blame for a fire that destroyed a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center Saturday in St. George, Utah.
Fire officials said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. They said the cause is being treated as a criminal investigation as the area where the fire started does not have any electrical or heat units that could catch fire.
Fire-sniffing dogs were brought in early Saturday to assist. The structure is a total loss.
The church had been undergoing renovations, and was set to reopen within the next few months.
