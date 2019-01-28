Government open for business

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The shutdown is over and the federal government is open once again—at least for the next three weeks.
President Trump has threatened another shutdown if negotiations with Congress fail to secure funding for his long-promised border wall.
Democrats say they’ve always been for securing the border, but insist the $5.7 billion President Trump demands would be better spend on other measures, including high-tech security systems.
“We have supported, as you know, enhanced fencing. And I think that’s something that’s reasonable that should be on the table,” New York’s Rep. Hakim Jeffries said on Sunday’s “Meet the Press.”
White House says President Trump does not want to declare a national emergency, using Pentagon funds to build a wall, but that’s still possible.
The plan even faces resistance within the President’s own party.
“It’ll be a terrible idea. I hope he doesn’t do it. I don’t think it’s leverage,” warn’s Senator Marco Rubio.
