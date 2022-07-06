Asante has been named a top 15 health system in the nation

Posted by Ethan McReynolds July 5, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante has been named one of the top fifteen health systems in the nation for the tenth year in a row.

The Medford-based health system says it is the only one in the country to achieve this milestone.

Organizations included in the top fifteen had lower inpatient mortality and fewer patient complications, as well as sending patients home sooner and scoring higher on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience.

What makes this year’s recognition even more impressive is the metrics used to determine the winners were from 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

