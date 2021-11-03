Asante loses over 150 employees

MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante said more than 150 employees left the Medford-based health system.

An Asante spokesperson said the organization hoped that every employee would choose to stay, but on Sunday, 163 people ended their employment.

NBC5 News reported two weeks ago 58 employees had already resigned, citing the governor’s vaccine mandate as their reason for leaving.

Asante’s goal is a 100% vaccination rate for people who work in its medical facilities. That includes contracted labor such as traveling nurses.

People with approved exceptions can work remotely if they are not in a medical facility.