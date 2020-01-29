Ashland-area home burns to the ground

ASHLAND, Ore. – Firefighters are continuing to monitor a home that went up in flames nearly 24 hours after it first caught fire.
It happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Neil Creek Road in Ashland near Emigrant Lake. The home is located in a steep, remote area that our cameras couldn’t access.
According to Fire District 5, when crews arrived the home was completely engulfed in flames. They immediately called for extra assistance.
Several fire departments in Jackson County were dealing with fires at the same time, so Cal Fire ended up crossing the border to help.
Suzi Brady with Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit said, “Last night we were doing good neighbor to good neighbor. Both agencies realized after the Oak Knoll Fire you guys had in Ashland that we need each other to assist in large incidents.”
According to the agencies, Siskiyou County and Fire District 5 are working to put together an official agreement.
As for the fire Tuesday night, everyone was able to get out safely. The home is a total loss.
Firefighters said it’ll likely be days before the fire stops smoldering and due to the extent of the damage, they may never know the cause.