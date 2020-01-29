American Airlines cancels some flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

FORT WORTH, Texas (NBC) – American Airlines on Wednesday became the latest major air carrier to suspend some of its service to China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
American has grounded flights from Los Angeles to Shanghai and to Beijing starting next week through March.
Its flights from the Dallas hub and from L.A. to Hong Kong will continue, company officials said.
Affected customers will be contacted by the company’s reservation agents.
American and United report a significant decline in demand for China flights and the drop has the airlines scrambling to adjust their schedules as the number of infections grows.
British Airways announced Wednesday it also canceled service to Shanghai and Beijing from London.
Cathay Pacific, headquartered in Hong Kong, and Air Canada have made similar announcements, suspending flights to mainland China.