Ashland asks for input on Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. — Patrons of Lithia Park are now able to give their input about their experience at the local hotspot.
Until April 30th, an interactive map and survey will let visitors share how they experience Lithia Park.
The survey was created for the park’s master plan, which guides the management of the resources, facilities and visitor experiences over the next 100 years.
If you miss out, there will be more opportunities to give the city your input. Design week is planned for June 12th through 15th, giving another chance for residents to help with the planning process.
You can find the survey at ashland.or.us/LithiaParkMasterPlan.