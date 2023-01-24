Ashland City Council member resigns

ASHLAND, Ore. – Following the announced departure of Ashland Mayor Julie Akins, an Ashland city council member resigned.

On Monday morning, Akins said her last day as mayor will be Friday, January 27. She said she looks forward to spending more time with her family and rebuilding her career.

The next day, Shaun Moran announced he resigned from his position as a city councilor. He sent out the following statement: