Former Beaverton mayor sentenced for possessing child porn

SALEM, Ore. – Dennis “Denny” Doyle, the former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, is headed to prison for possessing child pornography.

The Department of Justice said a USB thumb drive containing child pornography and personal photographs that appeared to belong to Doyle was found by a local business in late January 2022.

An investigation by the FBI and Beaverton Police Department determined the images were downloaded onto the thumb drive between November 2014 and December 2015, while Doyle was serving as mayor.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on October 11, 2022.

On Tuesday, Doyle, now 74 years old, was sentenced to six months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for illegally possessing child pornography. He was also ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution to his victims.