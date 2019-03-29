Home
Ashland Community Center closed after structure is found “unacceptable”

Ashland, Ore. — The Ashland Community Center on Winburn Way is closed until further notice. The city says a draft report by an independent structural engineer found the current condition of the structure is “unacceptable” and so the building will be closed to the public until the structure is deemed safe.

“The engineer’s draft report says structural renovation is needed within the roofing system and may require complete removal and repair of the existing roof and ceiling structure over the main hall of the building,” the City of Ashland wrote in a press release Friday, adding that the 20 or so groups that rent the facility on a weekly basis may be impacted by the closure.

“Parks will be making every effort to accommodate the groups elsewhere, but some disruption of the activities of the users of the Community Center will be inevitable.”

The city says it will be seeking further engineering analysis to determine the cost and duration of full restoration and repair and to determine the feasibility of temporary measures to alleviate safety concerns.

