Ashland debuts “Movies in the Park”

ASHLAND, Ore. – For the first time ever, the City of Ashland will host movies in Lithia Park.
The PG-rated films will play every 2nd and 4th Friday beginning May 24th through September at the Butler Bandshell
The first film will be “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” but you have a chance to decide which movies will appear next.
A survey is up right now where you can pick the top five movies you want to see.
To take the survey or for more information, visit https://www.ashland.or.us/news.asp?newsID=4321