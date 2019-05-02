Home
Ashland debuts “Movies in the Park”

ASHLAND, Ore. – For the first time ever, the City of Ashland will host movies in Lithia Park.

The PG-rated films will play every 2nd and 4th Friday beginning May 24th through September at the Butler Bandshell

The first film will be “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” but you have a chance to decide which movies will appear next.

A survey is up right now where you can pick the top five movies you want to see.

To take the survey or for more information, visit https://www.ashland.or.us/news.asp?newsID=4321

