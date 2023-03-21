Ashland DMV opens soon

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland DMV will finally be back open soon.

The Oregon DMV said the Ashland location will open starting this Wednesday, March 22nd but for limited hours.

It closed last May. We reported at the time that it was due to staffing issues.

It will be open 9 to 5 on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 to 5 on Wednesdays.

“We are just happy to be back in the community. we have missed being there. and we wanted to take baby steps in getting reopen and get reestablished and have everything function the way we should and service our people the way we would like to service them”, said Kevin Beckstrom, DMV.

The Ashland office is still very short staffed. They are requesting people to utilize online services when possible and only visit the location if necessary.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.