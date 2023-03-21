Contaminated fuel costs Klamath Falls woman $300

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– A Klamath Falls woman is looking for help after she said contaminated gas caused her car to stall out.

Melissa Pellegrin said one tank of contaminated fuel at an AMA Mini Mart in Klamath Falls ended up costing her $300.

She said she may also need additional repairs that she can’t afford.

Pellegrin said she’s attempted to get in contact with the owner of AMA, but has not heard anything back yet.

She posted about her experience on Facebook and said she found that other residents had similar experiences.

“I posted it and there’s 150 comments,” Pellegrin said, “there’s all kinds of people coming up and saying, ‘this happened to me too and my car is wherever.’ and some people can’t afford to have their car towed, I can’t either.”

Pellegrin said she is currently on disability and only makes about $1,000 a month.

She said the out-of-pocket costs for a tow truck and repairs have already put her under significant financial stress.

Pellegrin said a mechanic suggested she replace her spark plugs and fuel pump, which could cost an additional $900.

NBC5 reached out to the owner of AMA, he declined to comment on the situation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.