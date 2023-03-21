Medford Parks and Rec to host an event for dogs

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Parks and Rec is hosting Yappy Hours. It’s an event for dogs so they can enjoy some fun activities.

The Event next week will also have several other local businesses.

“It was just something that we noticed that other places throughout the country were doing it and it was very popular. People like to go out and bring their pets and be social”, said Sandi Sherman, Medford Parks and Recreation.

The event will be at the Bear Creek dog Park on March 31st from 6:30 to 7:30.

Tickets costs $18 and can be purchased on playmedford.com or at the park.

