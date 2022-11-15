Ashland emergency warming shelter looking for more volunteers

Posted by Zack Larsen November 15, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland is looking for volunteers for it’s emergency warming shelter.

Last week, the city opened a warming shelter for cold weather.

It’s at Pioneer Hall, at 73 Winburn Way in downtown Ashland.

Volunteers must go through a training before they can help at the shelter.

The city is looking for at least two more volunteers at night to extend its hours.

“So there’s people because of COVID are not willing to do it anymore,” said Avram Sacks, Ashland emergency shelter coordinator. “So we don’t have enough volunteers  to open the extreme weather shelter overnight at this time. This is something that really makes a difference.”

For those who want to volunteer, there will be a training session on Thursday at Pioneer Hall at 7 p.m..

Tags:
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content