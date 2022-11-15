JaCo finishes counting mail-in ballots postmarked on Election Day

regon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Counties across Oare finishing counting ballots that were postmarked for Election Day.

Tuesday is the deadline for counties to count mail-in ballots postmarked on November 8.

This comes after a new law earlier this year, allowing voters to mail-in their ballots on election day.

Although it’s currently unknown how many ballots were postmarked on Election Day, Jackson County said there were at least 1,700 received the day after.

“Voters that have challenged signatures, now keep in mind, we’re going to get postmarked ballots,” Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker said. “We have to look at those signatures as well, we may have people who forgot to sign envelopes or that their signatures doesn’t match in the ones we’ve been receiving with postmarks.”

You have 21 days to respond to the county’s request for a signature verification, if they believe it doesn’t match what’s on file.

Each county has until December 5 to certify the election results.