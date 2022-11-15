Paid Leave Oregon program launching Jan. 1st

Posted by Jenna King November 15, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —A new program launching statewide next year will allow employees to take paid time off instead of protected time off. The change affects all employers regardless of size.

Starting January 1st a state trust fund will be created. Both employers and employees will contribute 1% of their gross payroll.

For example, if an employee makes $5,000 the employee will pay $30 and the employer will pay 20.

“If you don’t have leave available to take like sick leave, that your employer offers, that’s not necessarily paid time off, so what we will be doing when we contribute to the trust fund together is that when one of those events arises you will be able to actually take benefits that are paid on a weekly basis,” said Karen Humelbaugh, the Director of Paid Leave Oregon.

It includes family leave, birth or adoption of a child, medical leave, or safe leave.

Benefits will be available starting in September 2023.

For more information visit paidleave.oregon.gov 

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content