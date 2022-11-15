Paid Leave Oregon program launching Jan. 1st

MEDFORD, Ore. —A new program launching statewide next year will allow employees to take paid time off instead of protected time off. The change affects all employers regardless of size.

Starting January 1st a state trust fund will be created. Both employers and employees will contribute 1% of their gross payroll.

For example, if an employee makes $5,000 the employee will pay $30 and the employer will pay 20.

“If you don’t have leave available to take like sick leave, that your employer offers, that’s not necessarily paid time off, so what we will be doing when we contribute to the trust fund together is that when one of those events arises you will be able to actually take benefits that are paid on a weekly basis,” said Karen Humelbaugh, the Director of Paid Leave Oregon.

It includes family leave, birth or adoption of a child, medical leave, or safe leave.

Benefits will be available starting in September 2023.

For more information visit paidleave.oregon.gov