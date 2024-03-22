Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites sold to BHG Hotels

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Neuman Hotel Group has sold the ‘Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites’ to BHG Hotels, based out of Wilsonville.

The hotel will now be managed by Coho Services, which has managed a number of properties for Neuman Hotel Group in the past.

Coho Services managed the Ashland Springs Hotel in the 2000’s and said they are excited to work in the Rogue Valley once again.

Coho Services President Maili Morrison said, “we plan to maintain the level of service and the product and the amenities that were before. There’s no intent or plans to change that at this time or at any time.”

Morrison said the previous owners were in the process of completing a renovation of the hotel when it was sold.

She said they plan to complete those renovations in the very near future.

