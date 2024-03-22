Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites sold to BHG Hotels

Posted by Derek Strom March 21, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Neuman Hotel Group has sold the ‘Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites’ to BHG Hotels, based out of Wilsonville.

The hotel will now be managed by Coho Services, which has managed a number of properties for Neuman Hotel Group in the past.

Coho Services managed the Ashland Springs Hotel in the 2000’s and said they are excited to work in the Rogue Valley once again.

Coho Services President Maili Morrison said, “we plan to maintain the level of service and the product and the amenities that were before. There’s no intent or plans to change that at this time or at any time.”

Morrison said the previous owners were in the process of completing a renovation of the hotel when it was sold.

She said they plan to complete those renovations in the very near future.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Reporter
Skip to content