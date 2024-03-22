Medford charity working to build tiny home community for seniors

MEDFORD, Ore.– ‘Set Free Services’ is working on building a tiny home community for seniors in the Medford area.

The Jackson County Christian charity organization has partnered with a builder in White City, to build its first tiny home.

Pastor Chad McComas hopes to purchase more in the future, to help address the issue of senior homelessness in the Rogue Valley.

Volunteer Kay Todd said she and her husband plan to sleep in the tiny home, in an effort to raise money for the organization.

Todd said, “I think there’s not enough homes for them. There’s a lot of housing options as far as a roof over their heads, but there’s not really anywhere that they can call home. It’s more of an in and out situation. It’s not something that’s sustainable.”

‘Set Free Services’ said the tiny homes take about a month to build.

They include air conditioning, plumbing, a kitchen and refrigerator, as well as a bed.

