Ashland holds 32nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

ASHLAND, Ore. — People honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Ashland on Monday.
The event kicked off with live performances at the Historic Ashland Armory, then dozens marched to the plaza.
In honor of Dr. King’s vision of equality, love, and hope, they stood in silence listening to his “I have a dream” speech.
“He led us in non-violence and that was the key to the success of the civil rights movement,” said Preston Moser, an attendee.
“I just think it’s an inspirational day, something to make us sit back and think about what we’re doing here and the rest of the world,” said Barry Peckham, an attendee.
The event honors the life and vision of the civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968.
Today’s celebration, an effort to revisit the issues from decades ago and reflect on the problems that still exist today.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.