‘I Have a Dream’ Chess Tournament in Klamath Falls

A chess tournament to honor Dr. Martin Luther King is now in its 25th year in Klamath Falls.
32 players signed up for the ‘I Have a Dream’ chess tournament Monday at Klamath Union High School.
“Chess is one of my favorite after school activities.” Notes Henley student Jacob Bruner. “I’m in the Henley High School Chess Club, so it’s just a thing I do.”
The game helps build concentration and focus.
“The enjoyment is just actually playing with things that you can actually think of.” Notes Ponderosa Middle School student Donovan Jones. “And beating other family members.”
Tournament Director Ciara Dykstra believes the event is an appropriate way to honor Dr. King. “It’s a chance for everybody to be equal, on an equal playing field. Boys, girls, ages – if you’re handicapped, if you’re not handicapped. You still have a chance to win.”
The ‘Dream’ chess tournament helps prepare players for sanctioned events hosted by ‘Chess for Success’, and the Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation.
