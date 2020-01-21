Local business will give you windshield wipers for peanut butter

MEDFORD, Ore. — For the 8th year, you can spread goodwill and ‘wipe out hunger’ with a jiff.
Kelly’s Automotive Service is once again collecting peanut butter jars in an effort to wipe out hunger.
In exchange for bringing in 40 ounces of peanut, soy, sun or almond butter, the Rogue Valley business will install a new pair of windshield wipers on your car.
“Helping those families that just need a little help for whatever reason,” said Greg Unger, manager at Kelly’s Automotive Service. “This is our opportunity to trade some wiper blades and just now the snow and the rain, so get a good set of wiper blades and you’re supporting the food bank.”
Last year, Unger says their two locations gathered 1700 jars of peanut butter.
All the proceeds are going to the Josephine County Food Bank in Grants Pass or the Access Nutrition Program in Medford.
The offer ends February 14th.
