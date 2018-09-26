Ashland home catches fire twice

ASHLAND, Ore. – Firefighters in Ashland worked to put out a fire at a home where a separate fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.
Early Wednesday morning, firefighters responded near Fordyce and Seena Lane. When they arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the second story of the home.
The day before, a fire in the very same home caused more than $200,000, mostly in smoke damage. Firefighters say when they left, there were no hot spots.
While they aren’t calling the fire suspicious yet, crews say a fire starting again is rare. The cause remains under investigation.
The Red Cross is helping the family find shelter, food and clothing.
No one was hurt in the fires.