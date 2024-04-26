Redding woman accused of embezzling $80K from Airbnb clients

SHASTA COUNTY, Cal. – A Redding woman is facing felony embezzlement charges after being accused of stealing $80,00 from her Airbnb clients.

According to the Shasta County DA, 34-year-old Kylie Frances Carreras is suspected of embezzling the money in connection to her business of managing Airbnbs for property owners.

“Embezzling from individuals in our community not only harms those victims financially and emotionally, but also erodes trust in that business industry.” said Shasta County DA Stephanie Bridgett.

Bridgett says anyone who has additional information in the case should contact DA Investigator Tim Wiley at 530-245-6300.

