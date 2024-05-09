Ashland Independent Film Festival announces dates for 2024 Festival

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Ashland Independent Film Festival announces its 2024 festival dates.

According to Jim Fredericks, Executive Director of AIFF, this year’s festival will take place from October 3rd-6th. Fredericks says this also happens to line up with Southern Oregon Pride, so AIFF is working on collaborating with them. He says, in more recent years, the festival was held in April, but due to the financial status of AIFF, having the fest in April wasn’t feasible. He says pushing it to October brings the festival back to its origins.

“We took a look at the year and it turns out that the original film festival, back in 2001, was in October,” Fredericks said, “The season, the time, and everything just seemed to come together to make it seem like a really nice window for us.”

Fredericks says depending on how well the 2024 Festival turns out to be, they may continue to keep it in October for the future. You can find out more and register to become a member by going to ashlandfilm.org.

