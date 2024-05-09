Letter Carriers collecting donated food Saturday for “Stamp Out Hunger”

UNITED STATES – This weekend, letter carriers nationwide will be collecting non-perishable food items to donate to local food pantries as part of the National Association of Letter Carrier’s “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.

Since it’s inception in 1993, the annual event always takes place on the second Saturday in May.

This Saturday, community members are encouraged to place non-perishable food in a bag and place it next to their mail box. The letter carriers will do the rest.

According to NALC, over the past 31 years, the event has become the nation’s largest one-day food drive, helping to fill the shelves of food pantries nationwide.

More information can be found on NALC’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.