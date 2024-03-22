Ashland looks to start thinning dead and dying Douglas firs

Posted by Derek Strom March 21, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland Fire and Rescue will begin controlled burns and thinning a number of dead trees starting next week.

Similar to the BLM’s proposed project in the Applegate, Ashland has seen a large number of Douglas firs die off in the last year.

The dead trees pose a significant fire risk and fire officials want to thin the trees as soon as possible.

Ashland Fire Forestry Chief Chris Chambers said they will be using helicopters to haul away the trees.

Chambers said, “we know that there’s more of this in the future and the science on that done by local forest service and Oregon State University researchers predicts that this is an ongoing trend.”

Chambers said they will need to close some trails during the project.

There will be an interactive map on the City of Ashland’s website for updates on closures.

Derek Strom
