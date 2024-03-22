Cascade Christian’s Austin Maurer wins state Gatorade player of the year

MEDFORD, Ore.– After winning the 3A state basketball championship and setting the Cascade Christian scoring record, Austin Maurer is the Gatorade state player of the year.

He’s the first boys basketball player from Cascade Christian to receive the honor.

The seven footer averaged 28 points per game and nearly 13 rebounds per game for the Challengers this season.

Maurer also put up 29 points and 18 boards in their state championship win over Westside Christian.

He’s now set to attend Grand Canyon University next year, where he will continue his basketball career.

