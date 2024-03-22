?????????????????????????????????????????

Cascade Christian’s Austin Maurer wins state Gatorade player of the year

Posted by Derek Strom March 21, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.– After winning the 3A state basketball championship and setting the Cascade Christian scoring record, Austin Maurer is the Gatorade state player of the year.

He’s the first boys basketball player from Cascade Christian to receive the honor.

The seven footer averaged 28 points per game and nearly 13 rebounds per game for the Challengers this season.

Maurer also put up 29 points and 18 boards in their state championship win over Westside Christian.

He’s now set to attend Grand Canyon University next year, where he will continue his basketball career.

Derek Strom
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Reporter
