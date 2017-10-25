Ashland makes top 10 list of America’s friendliest cities

ASHLAND, Ore. – A popular travel magazine recently named a southern Oregon city as one of the ten friendliest cities in the United States.
Condé Nast Traveler pegs Ashland as number five on their latest list. The picturesque city with a population of over 20,000 was topped by Charleston, South Carolina at number one.
Ashland is described in Traveler as a “kinda-out-of-the-way town near the border of California.”
“It usually takes two flights and a drive to get anywhere near the place, but you’re rewarded once you’re there,” the publisher wrote. “Life slows down to a stroll and locals welcome visitors with open arms, even during the busy and buzzy Oregon Shakespeare Festival.”
So if you head Ashland, remind yourself that according to Condé Nast, there are only four more cities in the U.S. that friendlier.