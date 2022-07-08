Ashland Mayor and City Councilor argue over proposed audit

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland Mayor Julie Akins and City Councilor Tonya Graham exchanged words at a city council meeting Tuesday.

This comes after Akins reportedly said on social media that she was considering proposing a forensic audit to look at salaries of city employees.

Graham added the item to the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting.

She said she was concerned that there was suspicion of criminal behavior.

Akins says she will ask for an audit in the future but did not think it was urgent.

The two ran against each other in the 2020 mayoral race.

Akins said, “I’m sorry I won the mayor’s race, get over it. I’m tired of always being accountable for what I say on social media, and nobody else.”

Akins said that she has been bullied by the rest of the council.

Councilor Shaun Moran said he believed Graham was taking cheap shots at the mayor.

Akins said she will not seek re-election.