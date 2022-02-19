Jackson County Public Health: Hospital impact from COVID-19 Delta wave will be long lasting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Despite the number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals dropping, health officials say they’re still experiencing a lack of available beds. The lack of beds and staff members, have caused hospitals to rely on outside help.

Jackson County Health Officer, Dr. Leona O’Keefe says, it will take time to see hospitals recover from the Delta wave.

“It’s going to take a long time to really see those beds open back to a place they were prior to Delta really. Anyone who shows up at the hospital will receive care. Do not make a choice independently to not go to the hospital if you’re not well,” said O’Keefe.

O’Keefe says it’s going to take many months before hospitals return to normal. She says some patients may be cared for at different locations, than where they were originally admitted.