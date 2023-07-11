Ashland names new parks and recreation interim director

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland Parks and Recreation will soon have a new interim director.

The City of Ashland said on July 5, the Ashland Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Commissioner Leslie Eldridge as the interim park and recreation director for a period of one year starting August 21.

Eldridge will take over the position from Michael Black, who announced his resignation effective July 14.

Eldridge said, “I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to SOU for being willing to put me ‘on loan’ to Parks for the next academic year. SOU President Rick Bailey has emphasized the need for faculty to serve our community, and this exemplifies the type of collaboration that can exist between the City government and the University. I look forward to enhancing the relationship between SOU and Parks through projects and student involvement, which will advance our mutual goals of economic, social and environmental sustainability.”

