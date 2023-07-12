ODF working on new wildfire hazard map with new regulations

MEDFORD, Ore.– ODF and Oregon State University are working on a new version of last year’s wildfire hazard map.

New legislation from the state has provided more guidelines for the map, after it was rescinded last year.

The biggest change from last year’s map is going from five risk categories, to three hazard categories.

ODF said they want to make sure Oregonians understand the science behind the map and it’s purpose.

Back in June of last year, the Oregon Department of Forestry released the first ‘wildfire risk map’.

It told Oregonians what type of fire risk their property was in.

When the map was first released, there was an outcry from some of the public.

People were concerned about what it would mean for their home insurance.

Senate Bill 80 was passed by the legislature this year and aims to fix some of those issues.

ODF’s Derek Gasperini said, “this map is about the environmental hazard of wildfire in a particular geographic area, not about a risk that they can mitigate at their property tax lot level.”

ODF said each property tax lot will be categorized into low, moderate or high risk.

It said it plans to present draft versions of the map to the public over the next several weeks.

It should not impact anyone’s home insurance.

ODF said there is no timeline for when the final map will be released.

Gasperini said ODF plans to take as much time as it needs to get it right.

