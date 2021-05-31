Ashland pool set to reopen

ASHLAND, Ore. – After one year of being closed to the public, Ashland’s Daniel Meyer Memorial Pool will open for the 2021 season.
The pool was shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it will reopen this June using guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.
The pool will be available for open lap swimming starting on Tuesday, June 1. Weekend recreational swims start Friday, June 4.
The City of Ashland published the following list of changes during the 2021 season:
- Please arrive dressed and ready to swim if possible. Limit time spent in the locker rooms to restroom use and changing clothes only if necessary
- Lockers and showers will not be available based on current guidelines. Prepare to keep all belongings with you on the pool deck
- Swim sessions will start and end promptly at scheduled times. All guests must exit the pool immediately at the conclusion of the swim session
- Until guidance has changed, the maximum number of swimmers allowed in the pool will be 30. Only one guardian/caretaker per swimmer is permitted
- Once the maximum number of swimmers is reached the current swim session will be closed
- Check back to this website regularly for updates. As OHA guidelines and risk levels change, the pool schedule may also be adjusted to meet requirements
- All guests are required to wear face coverings, over the nose and mouth, at all times except when in the water
- If possible, please pay using credit/debit card or purchase punchcards for quick entry
For more information, visit https://www.ashland.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=14064
A pool schedule for the month of June can be found here: https://www.ashland.or.us/SIB/files/APRC/2021/Pool_Schedule_June2021.pdf