Home
Memorial Day flyover times announced

Memorial Day flyover times announced

Local News Top Stories

SALEM, Ore. – Memorial Day Air National Guard flyover times have been announced for Southern Oregon.

According to the Oregon Military Department, multiple F-15 jet aircraft will fly over select communities on Monday, May 31

The flyovers will be conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls.

The flyovers listed below are scheduled for the following locations at the approximate times:

  • 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.
  • 11:50 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore.
  • 12:10 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.
  • 12:20 p.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore.
  • 12:30 p.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »