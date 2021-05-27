Memorial Day flyover times announced

SALEM, Ore. – Memorial Day Air National Guard flyover times have been announced for Southern Oregon.
According to the Oregon Military Department, multiple F-15 jet aircraft will fly over select communities on Monday, May 31
The flyovers will be conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls.
The flyovers listed below are scheduled for the following locations at the approximate times:
- 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.
- 11:50 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore.
- 12:10 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.
- 12:20 p.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore.
- 12:30 p.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore.