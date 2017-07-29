Ashland remembers Taliesin Namkai-Meche, declared a “peace city”

Ashland, Ore. – A ribbon tying ceremony was held in Ashland to honor a former resident who was killed in Portland in May while defending a Muslim teen and her friend.
On Friday, Ashland declared itself a “peace city.”
Taliesin Namkai-Meche’s mother says there is a positive message to her son’s tragic story.
“And even though my son passed away, the positive story of him passing is that he chose love at that last moment,” Asha Deliverance said. “He chose to tell the woman who was holding him to please tell everyone on that train that he loved them.”
Namkai-Meche’s mother donated a banner saying “We Choose Love”.
It’s now hanging in downtown Ashland.