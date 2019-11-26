Ashland School District classes continue despite storm

ASHLAND, Ore. – Schools in Ashland will likely remain open in spite of a storm that will impact southern Oregon and northern California.
A representative for the Ashland School District said school will remain in session Tuesday because the National Weather Service told the district snow will transition to rain by the end of the school day.
Even though school will continue, all evening activities on Tuesday and Wednesday will be canceled due to incoming winds.
Updates can be found here: https://www.ashland.k12.or.us/