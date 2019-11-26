Chains required on I-5 between Oregon and California

YREKA, Calif. – A storm is impacting travel on Interstate 5 between Yreka and Ashland.
Just after noon on Tuesday, November 26, the California Department of Transportation initiated chain controls north of Yreka due to a snow storm. Chains will be required for northbound vehicles on Interstate 5 with the exception of four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels. The exempted vehicles are still required to carry traction devices in chain-control areas.
South of Ashland, the Oregon Department of Transportation said chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles that are not towing.
The National Weather Service said damaging winds and heavy snow will hit the region Tuesday and last into Wednesday morning. The cold temperatures will continue after Wednesday, which could contribute to icy conditions on roadways.
The National Weather Service said the heavy snow expected with this system could make some higher-elevation roadways unpassable and increase the possibility of crashes. Icy roadways could keep causing problems until the end of the week.
For the latest road conditions in Oregon, visit http://www.tripcheck.com
Road conditions in California can be accessed at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/