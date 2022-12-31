Ashland synagogue reacts to menorah vandalism in Medford

Investigators said the suspect in the first incident gave no indication that his actions were anti-semitic when he was arrested.
MPD said he admitted to the vandalism.
The second incident is still under investigation.
And the menorah has to be fully replaced.
David Zaslow, a rabbi at an Havurah synagogue in Ashland, said he’s glad the first incident was not a hate crime.
“Black churches, LGBTQ centers, synagogues and mosques as well are definitely targets of hate crimes,” he said. “So in a way it’s a relief it’s not a hate crime. But we know prestigious exists in our wonderful valley here.”
He said in general, he doesn’t see much anti-semitic activity in the rogue valley.
But he added an increase in hate crimes across the county has forced synagogues in Southern Oregon to have heightened security.