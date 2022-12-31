Ashland synagogue reacts to menorah vandalism in Medford

Posted by Zack Larsen December 30, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local synagogue is speaking out, after a menorah display in Medford’s Vogel Park was vandalized twice in one week.

Investigators said the suspect in the first incident gave no indication that his actions were anti-semitic when he was arrested.

MPD said he admitted to the vandalism.

The second incident is still under investigation.

And the menorah has to be fully replaced.

David Zaslow, a rabbi at an Havurah synagogue in Ashland, said he’s glad the first incident was not a hate crime.

“Black churches, LGBTQ centers, synagogues and mosques as well are definitely targets of hate crimes,” he said. “So in a way it’s a relief it’s not a hate crime. But we know prestigious exists in our wonderful valley here.”

He said in general, he doesn’t see much anti-semitic activity in the rogue valley.

But he added an increase in hate crimes across the county has forced synagogues in Southern Oregon to have heightened security.

Zack Larsen
