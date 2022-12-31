Chase Cota shares special moment with his dad after last college game

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for one University of Oregon student.

Rogue Valley resident and former Ashland High School star Chad Cota got to watch his son Chase make the game-winning touchdown catch in the Holiday Bowl earlier this week.

South Medford alum Chase Cota transferred to his dad’s alma mater Oregon before the season.

Chad Cota starred at Oregon in the nineties before playing in the NFL.

We caught up with Chad from San Diego after his son’s heroic effort on Wednesday.

“Oh yeah, it was so much fun, down there on the field. We kind of snuck down there to get onto the field to share that special moment with him and we were down there with some family and friends and be there with Chase in his last moments of college football was pretty awesome,” Chad Cota said.

Chad said that his son is hearing some positive feedback in terms of his NFL draft stock.

He said that Chase has a good chance to be a late round pick.