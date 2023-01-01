Holiday ski season was a huge success for Mount Ashland

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – Mount Ashland’s holiday season is wrapping up and it’s looking to be one of its biggest.

Mount Ashland’s General Manager, Andrew Gast said they are on par with their highest year in the last six years, in visitations.

Gast said they’ve already had around 21,000 visitors this season. Season pass sales are also doing far better than in past years, up about 15% from this time last year.

After getting a ton of snow on the first weekend of the season, there hasn’t been much since. Gast said that’s all about to change.

“Coming in now we have a few inches every night. The snow consistency at the beginning of the season was a little bit different than we are used to, a little bit lighter, but now we are getting what we would expect, which is going to put a really big base down on this mountain and be really good for our Spring,” said Andrew Gast.

Gast said the next 10 days are going to be great for the mountain… with more snow and colder temperatures. Consistent snow like this could pack the mountain enough to last until spring.