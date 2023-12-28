Ashland Town Gathering

ASHLAND, Ore. – The city of Ashland is hosting a town hall gathering in January.

The meeting will take place on January 24 and runs from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm in the Rogue River Room of Stevenson Union at Southern Oregon University.

Free parking will be in SOU Parking Lot 36 on Mountain Street. Mayor Tonya Graham will give the State of the City Address, followed by award presentations for the James Ragland Volunteer Spirit Community Service Award and the Allen C Bates Award.

Attendees will have the opportunity to vote on what they love most about Ashland, learn about volunteer opportunities, and even win some prizes.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.