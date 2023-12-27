ASHLAND, Ore.- The Ashland Independent Film Festival has raised $90k, in its bid to keep the festival afloat.

NBC5 reported earlier in December that the AIFF is hoping to raise $150k before the end of the month. It needs the money to pay off debt and to plan for the 2024 festival. Its hosted several recent events including a “12 days of Christmas” event, in which they sold tickets for holiday movie screenings at $5 a ticket. AIFF’s Executive Director Jim Fredericks told NBC5 the organization is gaining momentum each day.

“We’re close to 70% of our goal right now, and money keeps coming in every day,” Fredericks said, “We’re getting, you know, support from people who haven’t supported us in years as well as people who have always been fans and supporters and it’s going quite well”.

Though Fredericks couldn’t share any specific plans, he said AIFF will hold more fundraisers in the new year to continue working towards their fundraising goal. He says AIFF doesn’t have a date set for 2024’s festival as they want to make sure they have enough money and time to prepare before they schedule it. He says, most importantly, AIFF wants to turn their Film Center in downtown Ashland into a full-time community resource and event center to learn about and enjoy independent film.

