Ashland watershed fire stopped by US Forest Service

ASHLAND, Ore. – The US Forest Service had firefighters fighting a small fire in the Ashland watershed Tuesday morning.

It started as a result of lightning Monday night.

The Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District Engine 311 and Ashland Fire and Rescue were at the location near Reeder Reservoir.

The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest said the crew was able to successfully engage the fire early Tuesday morning at half an acre.

“We are staffed up for the fire season and yet whenever we have lightning in the forecast, here on this forest particularly with a rugged country that we are dealing with. it really help if we can bring in some additional resources if we have multiple starts going”, said Virginia Gibbons, US Forest Service.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has also imported additional engines, an initial attack crew, water tender, dozers in anticipation of this weeks lightning event.

