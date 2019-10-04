Home
Local rotary clubs host ‘It’s Raining Cats and Dogs’ event

Local rotary clubs host ‘It’s Raining Cats and Dogs’ event

Local News Regional Top Stories Video , , , , ,

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. –  It’ll be raining cats and dogs Friday, but we aren’t talking about the weather. Up to 10,000 rubber pet toys will be dropped from a helicopter at Crater High School to raise money for local youth programs.

The ‘It’s Raining Cats and Dogs’ event is happening during halftime at the Crater High School football game Friday evening.

Four local rotary clubs have teamed up to put on the event. All the proceeds will go to local youth programs in the valley, including Hearts with a Mission and CraterWorks.

“For each entry that gets associated with a toy cat or dog that will be dropped from the helicopter and then the three closest to the bull’s eye will win the prizes,” Eric McLaughlin, board member, said.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the football game or on their website at: rainingcatsanddogsmedford.org

One ticket is $10, but the grand prize is $10,000. Winners do not have to be present at the football game in order to win.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »