Local rotary clubs host ‘It’s Raining Cats and Dogs’ event

The ‘It’s Raining Cats and Dogs’ event is happening during halftime at the Crater High School football game Friday evening.
Four local rotary clubs have teamed up to put on the event. All the proceeds will go to local youth programs in the valley, including Hearts with a Mission and CraterWorks.
“For each entry that gets associated with a toy cat or dog that will be dropped from the helicopter and then the three closest to the bull’s eye will win the prizes,” Eric McLaughlin, board member, said.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the football game or on their website at: rainingcatsanddogsmedford.org
One ticket is $10, but the grand prize is $10,000. Winners do not have to be present at the football game in order to win.
