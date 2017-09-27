Ashland woman donates estate to library

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland’s library has received a major gift.
Kay Lee Lindberg, a longtime neighbor of the library, left her home when she passed away.
The historic cottage will now be sold with the money going to help future generations enjoy what the library has to offer.
“These sorts of donations do not come up everyday,” explained branch manager Kristin Anderson. “This is the sort of thing you get excited about and you honor because they don’t happen all the time.”
The library still doesn’t know how they will spend the money, but plan to be creative with the funds.