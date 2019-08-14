Home
Ashland woman found dead in Lincoln County

Ashland woman found dead in Lincoln County

Local News Top Stories , , ,

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. – An Ashland woman was found dead in her vehicle parked along the Oregon Coast.

Oregon State Police said on August 14, a state employee reported seeing a dead person inside a Toyota Prius that had been parked at the Otter Rock area of Devils Punch Bowl State Natural Area.

Reports indicate the Prius had been there for about a week.

When troopers arrived, they were able to identify the deceased person as the vehicle’s registered owner, 68-year-old Leslie R. Lightfall from Ashland.

Investigators said it appears Lightfall was sleeping in her vehicle when she died from natural causes.

OSP provided no further information about the incident.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »