Ashland woman found dead in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. – An Ashland woman was found dead in her vehicle parked along the Oregon Coast.
Oregon State Police said on August 14, a state employee reported seeing a dead person inside a Toyota Prius that had been parked at the Otter Rock area of Devils Punch Bowl State Natural Area.
Reports indicate the Prius had been there for about a week.
When troopers arrived, they were able to identify the deceased person as the vehicle’s registered owner, 68-year-old Leslie R. Lightfall from Ashland.
Investigators said it appears Lightfall was sleeping in her vehicle when she died from natural causes.
OSP provided no further information about the incident.